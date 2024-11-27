Jamari Thrash News: Goes untargeted in Week 12

Thrash went without a target while playing 12 of the Browns' 58 snaps on offense in last Thursday's 24-19 win over the Steelers.

Though heavy snow suppressed the passing production of both teams, Thrash ended up serving as the Browns' No. 3 wideout for a good portion of the contest after Cedric Tillman (concussion) was forced out of the game late in the third quarter. After recording his first NFL reception a week earlier in a loss to New Orleans, Thrash was blanked in Week 12, but more favorable weather plus a potential Tillman absence this coming Monday in Denver could put the rookie in position for more involvement in the passing attack. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Tillman is still in the concussion protocol, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com.