Jamari Thrash headshot

Jamari Thrash News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Thrash (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thrash upgraded to full practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions, indicating that he's moved past his shoulder injury in time for Sunday's contest. Expect the rookie wideout from Louisville to serve as the Browns' No. 4 wide receiver in Week 15, playing behind Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Michael Woods.

Jamari Thrash
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
