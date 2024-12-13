Jamari Thrash News: Ready to rock

Thrash (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thrash upgraded to full practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions, indicating that he's moved past his shoulder injury in time for Sunday's contest. Expect the rookie wideout from Louisville to serve as the Browns' No. 4 wide receiver in Week 15, playing behind Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Michael Woods.