Jamari Thrash News: Receives tender from Cleveland
The Browns placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Thrash on Wednesday.
For the second straight season, Thrash appeared in nine regular-season contests during the 2025 campaign, finishing with 10 catches for 107 yards on 15 targets. With a new coaching staff in town for the Browns, Thrash will again need to compete for a job this summer.
