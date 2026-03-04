Jamari Thrash headshot

Jamari Thrash News: Receives tender from Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Browns placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Thrash on Wednesday.

For the second straight season, Thrash appeared in nine regular-season contests during the 2025 campaign, finishing with 10 catches for 107 yards on 15 targets. With a new coaching staff in town for the Browns, Thrash will again need to compete for a job this summer.

Jamari Thrash
Cleveland Browns
