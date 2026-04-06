Jamari Thrash News: Returning to Browns

Thrash signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with Cleveland on Monday.

Thrash showed slight improvement in his second NFL campaign last year, catching 10 of 15 passes for 107 yards over nine games after reeling in just three of seven passes across the same number of contests the previous season. However, he was also a healthy scratch on multiple occasions and was waived before being quickly re-signed in mid-December, so his role on the team was very shaky. There's room to push up Cleveland's wideout depth chart, which will likely be Thrash's goal for 2026.