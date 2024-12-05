Ja'Marr Chase Injury: Limited by ankle issue

Chase was a limited participant at practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Chase logged a 97 percent snap share in the Bengals' Week 13 loss to the Steelers, a game in which he recorded six catches on nine targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. It's unclear if the wideout's ankle issue stems from that contest, or if it's something that materialized during Thursday's practice. Either way, Chase's status is now worth monitoring in advance of Monday's game against the Cowboys.