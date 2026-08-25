Ja'Marr Chase Injury: Limps off field at Tuesday's practice
Chase (knee) limped off the field at Tuesday's practice after landing awkwardly while attempting to reel in a deep ball, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.
Chase was favoring his left knee after the play in question, but he was able to walk to the sideline under his own power with trainers, per Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati. Potentially a major development for the Bengals offense, Chase's status should receive some clarity after Tuesday's session.
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