Ja'Marr Chase headshot

Ja'Marr Chase Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Chase (knee) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Chase downplayed the injury that forced him from Tuesday's session, but he will get at least one day to rest and recover. The report notes that Chase "was not sporting any protective equipment," which backs up his stance that he is only dealing with a minor setback.

Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
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