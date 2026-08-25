Ja'Marr Chase headshot

Ja'Marr Chase Injury: Says he could play through knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Chase (knee) said he could play in a game Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's practice early, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Chase has spent Tuesday afternoon downplaying his hyperextended knee, so this seems like it will be a non-issue moving forward after he came down awkwardly at the end of practice. The star wide receiver is a cinch top-five fantasy pick as Joe Burrow's alpha wideout.

Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
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