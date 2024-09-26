Ja'Marr Chase: Logs full practice Thursday

Chase (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

On Wednesday's estimated practice report, Chase was listed as limited due to a shoulder issue, but after logging a full session a day later, the star wideout is on track to face the Panthers on Sunday to the relief of his fantasy managers. Through three games to start the season, Chase leads the Bengals with 16 catches (on 18 targets) for 215 yards and two TDs.