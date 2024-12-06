Ja'Marr Chase News: Logs full practice Friday

Chase (ankle) practiced fully Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Chase was limited in the first session of Week 14 prep Thursday due to an ankle injury, but he proceeded to tell Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer that he returned to full participation Friday, which now has been confirmed. Chase is in the middle of putting together the most productive season of his four-year career, sitting at 79 catches (on 109 targets) for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns through 12 contests.