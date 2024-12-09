Ja'Marr Chase News: Racks up 191 yards plus two scores

Chase corralled 14 of his 18 targets for 177 yards and two touchdowns while taking his only rushing attempt for 14 yards in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

Chase shined under the bright lights in Arlington, TX with a signature performance that helped lift his team back into the playoff race. The LSU product teamed up with his fellow alumni Joe Burrow to connect for two scores and 177 yards on season-high 14 connections, including the game-winning touchdown to put away the Cowboys on Monday. Chase carries a ridiculous 93-1,319-15 receiving line into Sunday's road tilt against Tennessee.