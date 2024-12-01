Ja'Marr Chase News: Scores again

Chase recorded six receptions on nine targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Chase was held quiet for much of the game, but two big plays changed the outlook of his performance. The first came early in the second quarter when he found a soft spot in the middle of the end zone to record a four-yard score. Chase next made a significant impact on a 49-yard catch late in the fourth quarter to set up another score. He still leads the NFL in both receiving yards and touchdowns while also finding the end zone in three straight contests.