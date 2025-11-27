Chase and Burrow last saw game action together in Week 2, when the Bengals' franchise QB sustained a turf toe injury on his left foot that was surgically repaired, per Ben Baby of ESPN. In Burrow's looming return to action, Tee Higgins will be sidelined by a concussion, which sets the stage for Chase -- who has recorded a fantasy-friendly 79\/861\/5 receiving line on 117 targets through 10 games so far -- to remain busy versus Baltimore, with fellow WRs Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley candidates to see added work in Higgins' Week 13 absence.