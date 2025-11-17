Despite Chase opting to appeal, it appears as though the superstar won't play Week 12 versus New England, leaving Tee Higgins in position as the clear No. 1 receiving option for quarterback Joe Flacco. Wideout Andrei Iosivas and tight end Noah Fant figure to be other beneficiaries of increased opportunities in the receiving came with Chase -- who has drawn double-digit targets in five of his last six appearances -- unavailable. Ben Baby of ESPN reports that there is notable precedent for Chase's suspension being upheld, as Jalen Carter was ejected from Philadelphia's game against the Cowboys in Week 1 after the first play from scrimmage for similar conduct, which the NFL viewed as a one-game suspension.