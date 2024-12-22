Fantasy Football
Ja'Marr Chase News: Team-high receiving yardage in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 1:58pm

Chase secured six of eight targets for 97 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for seven yards in the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Chase set the pace in receiving yards for the Bengals on the afternoon while checking in second in both receptions and targets. The ultra-talented receiver has exceeded 85 receiving yards in four consecutive games, while his 32-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter pushed his touchdown total to nine over his last six games. Chase now has a career-best 1,510 receiving yards heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
