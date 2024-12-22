Jameis Winston Injury: Inactive as third QB

Winston (shoulder) is inactive as the Browns' emergency No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that Winston's seven-game run atop the depth chart would come to an end, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson replacing Winston as the team's starting quarterback. Winston then proceeded to open the week as a full practice participant, but the right shoulder injury resulted in him being a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Though the injury doesn't appear to be too significant, the Browns won't ask Winston to push through the issue while the team already had another quarterback (Bailey Zappe) on its active roster. Zappe will serve as Thompson-Robinson's top backup Sunday, but Winston could move into the No. 2 role next week if his shoulder shows improvement.