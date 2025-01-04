Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jameis Winston headshot

Jameis Winston Injury: Inactive third QB versus Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Winston (right shoulder) is the Browns' inactive third quarterback for Saturday's game against the Ravens.

Winston, who was listed as limited at practice Tuesday through Thursday, approached the contest listed as questionable. While he's been deemed the Browns' emergency No. 3 QB on Saturday, Bailey Zappe is slated to draw the start versus Baltimore, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson also expected to see signal-caller snaps in Cleveland's season finale.

Jameis Winston
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now