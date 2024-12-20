Fantasy Football
Jameis Winston Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Winston (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Winston has lost his gig as the Browns' starter, but coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Winston could still potentially be the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Oyesfusi adds. If Winston doesn't get cleared for the QB2 role, Bailey Zappe will handle those duties.

