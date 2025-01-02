Fantasy Football
Jameis Winston headshot

Jameis Winston Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 11:06am

Winston (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Baltimore, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Winston doesn't appear to be in consideration for the Week 18 start, as coach Kevin Stefanski told Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com on Thursday that he intends to play Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) and Bailey Zappe under center. As a result, even if Winston is available Saturday, he likely will be the emergency third quarterback, at best.

Jameis Winston
Cleveland Browns
