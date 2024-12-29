Fantasy Football
Jameis Winston Injury: Serving as emergency QB in Week 17

Published on December 29, 2024

Winston (shoulder) is inactive Sunday against Miami and will serve as Cleveland's emergency third quarterback.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson would have started behind center for the Browns regardless of Winston's status, but the latter's inactive designation will push Bailey Zappe to the No. 2 QB role Sunday. Meanwhile, Winston will be eligible to enter the game only if both Thompson-Robinson and Zappe are forced out of the game due to injury, illness, or ejection.

