Jameis Winston headshot

Jameis Winston Injury: Working through shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 3:01pm

Winston (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

In addition to being demoted to the backup quarterback behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Winston is now dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder. If the injury prevents Winston from suiting up against the Bengals on Sunday, then Bailey Zappe would be in line to take over as the No. 2 quarterback behind Thompson-Robinson.

