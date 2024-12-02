Jameis Winston News: Career-high passing total in loss

Winston completed 34 of 58 passes for 497 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions while adding three rushes for 11 yards in the Browns' 41-32 loss to the Broncos on Monday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Winston's final line was a signature one for a quarterback who's always combined a high risk tolerance with ill-timed throws, a recipe for an abundance of both yardage and turnovers. Both came to fruition Monday night, with Winston impressively dissecting what had been a suffocating Denver secondary over the course of the game with a major assist from former Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy. Winston connected with Jeudy for 235 of his 497 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, and he also facilitated a 100-yard performance for Elijah Moore while tallying a pair of scoring tosses to David Njoku (eight and four yards) and another to Nick Chubb (five yards). However, Winston's last two interceptions snuffed out any hope of a Cleveland victory, with Ja'Quan McMillian recording the Broncos' second pick-six of the night at the 1:48 mark of the fourth quarter to expand a 34-32 lead, and Cody Barton then snagging a pass intended for Njoku in the end zone with 44 seconds remaining. Despite the unpleasant finish for Winston and the Browns, the veteran signal-caller has raised the ceiling of Cleveland's offense several notches above what it was under Deshaun Watson, but he'll have another tough assignment on paper in a Week 14 road rematch with the Steelers.