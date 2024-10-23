Jameis Winston News: Confirmed Week 8 starter

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that Winston will start Sunday's game against the Ravens, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

With Deshaun Watson (Achilles) out for the season and Dorian Thompson-Robinson dealing with a finger injury, Winston is the next signal caller up for the Browns, after entering this past Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals, despite approaching the contest as the team's emergency third QB. It remains to be seen if Thompson-Robinson -- who is in line to practice in some capacity Wednesday -- will be available as a backup this weekend, but if not, newcomer Bailey Zappe would assume the role. Winston thus represents a fantasy option for those looking to replace Watson or who are otherwise seeking quarterback depth ahead of Week 8 action. Following Amari Cooper's trade to the Bills, Winston's top pass-catching options are currently TE David Njoku, WRs Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore.