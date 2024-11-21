Fantasy Football
Jameis Winston News: Gutsy performance in gritty win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Winston completed 18 of 27 passes for 219 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed three times for seven yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 24-19 win over the Steelers on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Winston braved increasingly deteriorating weather conditions throughout the hard-fought victory and ultimately led the Browns to an upset with the help of his leaping two-yard fourth-down touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion pass to David Njoku early in the fourth quarter. Winston also drove the Browns down for a game-winning score with a nine-play, 45-yard march through the snow, and while he finished with his lowest passing yardage total yet over his four starts, that was understandable given the circumstances, which included a matchup against one of the league's most talented defenses. It doesn't get any easier for Winston and the Browns, as they travel to face the Broncos in a Week 13 Monday night matchup on Dec. 2.

