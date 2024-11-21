Jameis Winston News: Gutsy performance in gritty win

Winston completed 18 of 27 passes for 219 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed three times for seven yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 24-19 win over the Steelers on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Winston braved increasingly deteriorating weather conditions throughout the hard-fought victory and ultimately led the Browns to an upset with the help of his leaping two-yard fourth-down touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion pass to David Njoku early in the fourth quarter. Winston also drove the Browns down for a game-winning score with a nine-play, 45-yard march through the snow, and while he finished with his lowest passing yardage total yet over his four starts, that was understandable given the circumstances, which included a matchup against one of the league's most talented defenses. It doesn't get any easier for Winston and the Browns, as they travel to face the Broncos in a Week 13 Monday night matchup on Dec. 2.