Jameis Winston News: Leads final drive

Winston completed his only pass attempt for 16 yards and played five snaps in Sunday's 34-13 loss to Washington in Week 5.

Winston was given mop-up duty in the Browns' fourth loss in five games, taking the helm for the club's final possession. The offense, which was held to under 20 points for a fifth time, was inconsistent again, and Deshaun Watson isn't helping matters. It seems to be time for a change at quarterback -- or at least the calls will grow louder this week as Cleveland prepares for Week 6 against Philadelphia, but head coach Kevin Stefanski was adamant about staying the course following the game, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.