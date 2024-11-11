Fantasy Football
Jameis Winston headshot

Jameis Winston News: Remains starting quarterback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:01am

Winston will continue starting at quarterback for the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Winston had a rough go of it against the Chargers in Week 9, which left the door open for a potential quarterback change. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Winston will remain Cleveland's primary signal-caller. As such, expect him to be under center when the Browns square off against the Saints -- the team Winston spent the prior four seasons with -- in Week 11.

Jameis Winston
Cleveland Browns
