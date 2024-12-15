Fantasy Football
Jameis Winston headshot

Jameis Winston News: Starting job in danger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs that he'll make a decision later on the Browns' starting quarterback after the Browns benched Winston in the fourth quarter in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to yielding QB duties to Thompson-Robinson midway through the final quarter, Winston completed 16 of 25 passes for 146 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, was sacked five times for a combined loss of 37 yards and had two carries for minus-2 yards. On the Browns' only score, Winston handed the ball off to Jerome Ford, who did the rest of the work on a 62-yard TD. Thompson-Robinson didn't fare better than Winston on his two possession: 4-for-9 passing for 18 yards and a pick and three rushes for 16 yards. It's unclear when Stefanski may make a call between the two ahead of next Sunday's game at Cincinnati, but Winston seems to be in danger of getting benched, at least in the short term.

Jameis Winston
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
