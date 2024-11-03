Jameis Winston News: Struggles in ugly loss

Winston completed 26 of 46 passes for 235 yards yards with a touchdown and three interceptions and rushed five times for 27 yards in the Browns' 27-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Winston padded his stats some late and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman after the game was out of reach, but the overarching theme to his afternoon was constant struggles to find open targets. The Chargers' defense was relentless throughout the day, sacking Winston six times and picking him off on three occasions in their own territory, including twice in the red zone. Despite the ragged performance against a talented unit, Winston shouldn't be in any danger of losing his grip on the starting job heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Saints following a Week 10 bye.