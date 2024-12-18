Jameis Winston News: Will be backup Week 16

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Winston will operate as the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stefanski officially announced Wednesday that Winston won't start versus Cincinnati, and he said that his decision-making at the quarterback position will be "week-to-week," per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. As such, it seems as though Thompson-Robinson's odds of securing the starting gig for the remainder of the regular season will be in his own hands Sunday, while if he logs a poor performance Winston could get a chance to reclaim the No. 1 role Week 17 or Week 18. Across seven starts this season, Winston completed 61.6 percent of his throws for 2,038 yards (7.2 YPA) and 12 touchdowns, while also tossing 12 interceptions. He's also logged five fumbles, losing two of them, and threw one touchdown in relief action Week 7.