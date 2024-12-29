Fantasy Football
Jamel Dean Injury: Aggravates knee issue Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Dean (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 17 game against The Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dean managed issues to both knees throughout the week but entered Sunday without an injury designation. However, he is dealing with a problem with at least one of his knees again and was deemed questionable to return just after halftime in the contest against Carolina. Josh Hayes started at cornerback to begin the second half.

