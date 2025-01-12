Fantasy Football
Jamel Dean Injury: Done for rest of Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Dean (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's NFC wild-card game against the Commanders, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Dean was forced to exit the game in the second half versus Washington with a knee injury. It's unclear if he aggravated his previous knee injury or if he suffered a new one. In Dean's absence, Josh Hayes has taken over as one of Tampa Bay's starting cornerbacks.

