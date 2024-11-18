Jamel Dean Injury: Gets cleared to practice

Tampa Bay designated Dean (hamstring) for return to practice from its injured-reserve list Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dean has spent the Tampa Bay's last four games on injured reserve with a hamstring issue he picked up Week 6 at New Orleans, but he now appears on track to come back soon. The Buccaneers will have 21 days to officially activate him before they would be forced to leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.