Jamel Dean headshot

Jamel Dean Injury: Gets okay to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Tampa Bay designated Dean (hamstring) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dean has spent the Tampa Bay's last four games on injured reserve with a hamstring issue he picked up in Week 6 at New Orleans, but it now appears he's on track to come back soon. The Buccaneers will have 21 days to officially activate him before they would be forced to leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

