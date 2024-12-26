Jamel Dean Injury: Managing injuries to both knees

Dean was a limited practice participant Thursday due to issues with his both his knees.

It's unclear when the dual knee injuries popped up, as Dean wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice-report estimation. The veteran cornerback previously dealt with a minor knee issue that didn't cost him any time in late September, though he did spend four games on IR due to a hamstring issue for parts of October and November. It's not yet certain if Dean is at any risk of missing Sunday's Week 17 clash against Carolina, but the Buccaneers can ill afford another absence in their already depleted secondary.