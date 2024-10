Dean (hamstring) was unable to participate in Thursday's practice.

Dean recorded just one solo tackle across 10 defensive snaps before exiting the Buccaneers' Week 6 win over the Saints early due to a hamstring injury. His absence at Thursday's practice indicates his status for Week 7 is up in the air. More clarity should come over the next few days, but Tyrek Funderburk and Josh Hayes would be candidates for more snaps should Dean be unable to play.