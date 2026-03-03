Jamel Dean headshot

Jamel Dean Injury: Solid production in contract year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:23pm

Dean (shoulder) recorded 46 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, nine defensed passes, including three interceptions (one pick-six), and two forced fumbles across 14 regular-season games in 2025.

Dean put together a career-high INT total in his contract year, holding down the starting job at left cornerback whenever he was healthy. The veteran defensive back has always had a good knack for getting his hands on the ball, and the fact he's still only 29 years old and plays a key position should garner plenty of interest on the open market if he and the Buccaneers don't come to an agreement for him to remain in Tampa Bay.

Jamel Dean
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
