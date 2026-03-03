Jamel Dean Injury: Solid production in contract year
Dean (shoulder) recorded 46 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, nine defensed passes, including three interceptions (one pick-six), and two forced fumbles across 14 regular-season games in 2025.
Dean put together a career-high INT total in his contract year, holding down the starting job at left cornerback whenever he was healthy. The veteran defensive back has always had a good knack for getting his hands on the ball, and the fact he's still only 29 years old and plays a key position should garner plenty of interest on the open market if he and the Buccaneers don't come to an agreement for him to remain in Tampa Bay.
