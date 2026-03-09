Jamel Dean News: Agrees to three-year deal with PIT

Dean (shoulder) agreed to a three-year, $36.75 million contract with the Steelers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dean has recovered from a shoulder injury that sidelined him down the stretch in 2025, so he shouldn't have trouble passing a physical to make his contract with Pittsburgh official when the new league year begins Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old cornerback set a new career high with three interceptions in 14 games during the 2025 season. He has 61 passes defensed in 96 regular-season games (77 starts), all with the Buccaneers.