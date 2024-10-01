Jamel Dean News: Five-tackle effort in win

Dean tallied five tackles (three solo) and defensed two passes in the Buccaneers' 33-16 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Dean had an active day from his cornerback spot, getting his hands on his second and third passes of the season, and finishing third on the Bucs in tackles. While that came in the wake of back-to-back double-digit tackle efforts in Weeks 2 and 3, Dean has thus far provided fantasy managers with useful stat lines in each of his first four games.