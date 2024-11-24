Fantasy Football
Jamel Dean News: Good to go for Week 12

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 9:48am

Dean (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Dean missed the Buccaneers' last four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered Week 6 against the Saints, but he was activated off injured reserve Saturday after logging full practices all week and will play Sunday. He should reclaim his starting job at corner opposite Zyon McCollum (hamstring), with Josh Hayes serving in a rotational role.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
