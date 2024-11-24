Jamel Dean News: Good to go for Week 12
Dean (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Dean missed the Buccaneers' last four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered Week 6 against the Saints, but he was activated off injured reserve Saturday after logging full practices all week and will play Sunday. He should reclaim his starting job at corner opposite Zyon McCollum (hamstring), with Josh Hayes serving in a rotational role.
