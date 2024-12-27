Jamel Dean News: Ready for Sunday

Dean (knees) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Dean popped up on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to knee issues, but it now appears he's recovered in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. With Dean back at full health, he's projected to start opposite Zyon McCollum as part of Tampa Bay's top outside cornerback duo in Week 17.