Jamel Dean News: Snags first INT since '22

Dean recorded three tackles (two solo), an interception and an additional pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Dean snapped a near two-season interception drought -- his last regular-season pick came in Week 2 of the 2022 season -- when he snagged a Justin Herbert deep shot intended for Quentin Johnston with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. The INT was also significant since it snapped Herbert's streak of 335 consecutive pass attempts without a pick, and it ultimately led to a Mike Evans 35-yard touchdown grab. Dean is now just eight tackles shy of eclipsing the career-high 62 he generated back in 2020, although he's only totaled as many as five once in the last five contests.