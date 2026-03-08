James Conner headshot

James Conner Injury: Alters contract with Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Cardinals and Conner agreed to a restructured contract Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The details of the revisions are not yet public, but the move ensures that Conner will be in Arizona for the 2026 season. The veteran running back was limited to just three regular-season games in 2025 before suffering a foot injury in September that required season-ending surgery. Assuming he's healthy for the start of next season, Conner should operate as the Cardinals' RB1 while Trey Benson (knee) serves as the top backup option in the backfield.

James Conner
Arizona Cardinals
