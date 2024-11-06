Fantasy Football
James Conner headshot

James Conner Injury: Dealing with finger issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Conner was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a finger injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner got a concussion check this past Sunday versus the Bears but was cleared to return. In the wake of his fifth 100-yard performance from scrimmage of the season, he's now tending to a different health concern. As a result, Conner's status will continue to be monitored as Arizona prepares to host the Jets on Sunday.

James Conner
Arizona Cardinals
