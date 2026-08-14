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James Conner Injury: Doesn't play vs. Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:56am

Conner (foot) did not play in Thursday's 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders.

It's not much of a surprise, considering Conner is still working his way back from foot and ankle surgery that he underwent in late September. Neither Conner nor Trey Benson played in Thursday's exhibition contest, though No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love (ankle) saw a fair amount of work against the Raiders, turning 14 touches into 72 yards, while Tyler Allgeier added four carries for 19 yards. Conner, Love and Allgeier figure to all be in the mix for backfield snaps, though who's listed as RB1 by the start of the regular season is up in the air.

James Conner
Arizona Cardinals
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