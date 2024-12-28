James Conner Injury: Exits due to knee issue Saturday

Conner is questionable to return to Saturday's Week 17 game against the Rams due to a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Conner injured his knee last Sunday in a loss to Carolina and was limited throughout practice this week. He received a questionable tag heading into Saturday's contest but was ultimately able to suit up. However, Conner was ineffective early in the game, rushing four times for four yards and catching two of three targets for another four yards, before being deemed questionable for the remainder of the contest in the second quarter. If the star running back is unable to return against Los Angeles, Michael Carter figures to lead Arizona's backfield, with DeeJay Dallas also likely to get some offensive snaps.