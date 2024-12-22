James Conner Injury: Injures knee Sunday

Conner suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game at Carolina, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner went in the sideline tent in the third quarter, and after some time he was deemed questionable to return. At the time of his exit, he was putting together a big performance, turning 19 touches into 166 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. With Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve and Trey Benson (ankle) inactive, DeeJay Dallas and Michael Carter are the healthy running backs on Arizona's active roster.