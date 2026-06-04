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James Conner Injury: Limited at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Conner (foot) has mostly been limited to side work with trainers during OTA practices, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coming off a season-ending foot and ankle injury in Week 3 last year, Conner accepted a pay cut this March, shortly before Arizona signed RB Tyler Allgeier. The Cardinals later drafted RB Jeremiyah Love, potentially leaving Conner as the No. 3 back after a half-decade stint as the team's starter. Trade rumors shouldn't be ignored, but Conner's presence at voluntary workouts is a clear sign he hasn't shut the door on Arizona.

James Conner
Arizona Cardinals
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