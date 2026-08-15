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James Conner Injury: Progressing, but no timeline for 11-on-11s

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 6:13pm

Head coach Mike LaFleur said Saturday that there is no timeline for Conner (foot) to participate in 11-on-11 drills in training camp practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner continues to rehab from foot and ankle surgery that he underwent last September after suffering a severe injury in Week 3 against the 49ers. It seems unlikely that the veteran running back will play in either of the Cardinals' remaining preseason games, but he could be ready to suit up for the team's regular-season opener against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 13. Jeremiyah Love picked up an ankle injury during Thursday's 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders and is expected to be sidelined for this upcoming week, so Tyler Allgeier figures to serve as the Cardinals' top running back in practice ahead of Arizona's next preseason game against Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 22.

James Conner
Arizona Cardinals
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