James Conner Injury: Uncertain for Week 1
Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said Wednesday that it's "too early to tell" if Conner (foot) will be ready for Week 1 against the Chargers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Conner avoided the PUP list at the start of training camp, but that was a month ago and he still hasn't joined team drills at practice. With Jeremiyah Love (high ankle) also uncertain for the season opener and Trey Benson (knee) on injured reserve, Tyler Allgeier may be tasked with a large workload Week 1. Trade rumors involving Conner may also continue, but the more immediate concern is his slow return to football shape and uncertain availability for the early part of the regular season.
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