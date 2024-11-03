James Conner News: Another 100 yards from scrimmage

Conner notched 18 carries for 107 yards and reeled in all three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 29-9 win against the Bears.

Conner ceded more touches to backfield mates Emari Demercado (six) and Trey Benson (nine) than normal, partly due to him getting a concussion check late in the second quarter after he was flipped out of bounds at the end of a rush, per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. Subsequently, Conner missed one possession but was back in action after halftime. Through nine contests this season, he's reached 100 yards from scrimmage five times and now is averaging 92.3 total yards per game. Conner next takes aim at the Jets next Sunday.